Obituary: Reed, William “Billy”

William “Billy” Reed passed away October 22, 2021, surrounded by his family. He fought bravely against cancer for more than three years.

He is the son of Jeanna and Missy Plumly of Parkersburg; grandson of Larry and Scherry Plumly and Jackie West; brother of Maggie (Brandon) Ayers, Aryon Marshall, Travis Plumly, Geneva, and Gianna Ross. Billy is the proud uncle of Avery Nile Ayers. He is the nephew of Larry Jr (Erica) Plumly and Jamie (Ray) Enoch. Billy has eight cousins, Trey, Slade, Devin, Sadie, Skylar, Mary, Bella, and Charlie.

Billy is a 2021 graduate of Parkersburg High School and currently attended WVU-P online. Billy planned to attend WVU and was accepted into Honors College and the Statler School of Engineering, but that was postponed so he could participate in a potential lifesaving clinical trial in Columbus, OH.

He enjoyed hanging out with his friends, working at Chick-fil-A, and making his own crazy ramen recipes. Billy also loved his family pets very much. He hoped to become a cook and open his own restaurant after college.

Billy was preceded in death by his papaw, Nile West.

A visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2333 Pike St, south Parkersburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Billy’s honor to a local organization that provides support to families of cancer patients. BrAva, P.O. Box 525, Marietta, OH, 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.