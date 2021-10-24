Obituary: Root, Susan Louise Pritchett

Susan Louise Pritchett Root, 71, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born November 9, 1949, the only daughter of the late Eli and Ethel Louise Pritchett Lightfritz.

Susie graduated from Lawrence High School in Dart, OH, and worked at the Washington County Home for several years.

On July 27, 1987, she married George Root, who passed on March 16, 2014.

Susie loved attending church, reading the bible and the newspaper, cooking for her family, watching interior decorating shows (and those ideas she would get from them), and journaling all her loved ones’ events and special moments. She enjoyed looking out the window at God’s creations.

She is survived by her daughter Angela Worstell; son Scott (Taylor) Worstell, granddaughter Heather Delaney; great-grandson crew Delaney; brothers David (Linda) Pritchett and Roger (Marsha) Pritchett and her beloved cat Lucky.

In addition to her parents and her husband George, she was preceded in death by a brother Henry Pritchett.

In abiding with her wishes, cremation will be performed and a Celebration of Life will be held at Little Muskingum Church on County Road 9 on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 6 PM. Roberts Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online tributes may be made at www.robertsfuneralhome.com

