Advertisement

Obituary: Rowell, Billy Dean “BD”

Billy Dean Rowell obit
Billy Dean Rowell obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Billy Dean “BD” Rowell, 93, of Williamstown, WV, died on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on September 30, 1928, in Williamstown, WV, to Orville and Nellie Garrett Rowell.

Bill was a US Army Veteran, serving his country during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Williamstown VFD, Marietta VFW, and Williamstown American Legion. Bill owned and operated BD Rowell Excavating for over 30 years. He enjoyed keeping busy and being outside.

He is survived by two daughters, Pam Springman (Don) and Brenda Rainwater (Brian); four grandchildren, Jacob Springman (Amber), Jessica Pletcher (Cody), Megan Wood (Ben), and Wesley Rainwater; great-grandchildren, Lily, Isaac, and Rhys; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Eunice Eileen Sutton Rowell, whom he married on April 17, 1954; an infant brother; and sister Dorothy Maidens.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from noon until the time of services on Tuesday.

Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown.

His family would like to thank his home caregivers, Tina Davis and Kathy Mayer.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed in his memory to the Williamstown VFD, 411 W. 5th Street, Williamstown, WV 26187.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Bill’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Sheriff, Commission named in lawsuit by former deputy
Trick-or-treat times and locations
Scene near the Ohio River
UPDATE: Explosive device found on barge
Community support means everything to this shelter, according to the event's lead organizer.
Humane Society of the Ohio Valley to host biggest annual fundraiser this Saturday
Football Frenzy scores for October 22
2021 Football Frenzy Week 10 Recap

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Spencer, Howard C. II
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jones, Eugene Harvey
Janice Roberts obit
Obituary: Roberts, Janice E. (Williams)
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Dotson, Floyd “Ed”
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Riser, Kevin D.