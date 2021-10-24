Obituary: Rowell, Billy Dean “BD”

Billy Dean “BD” Rowell, 93, of Williamstown, WV, died on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on September 30, 1928, in Williamstown, WV, to Orville and Nellie Garrett Rowell.

Bill was a US Army Veteran, serving his country during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Williamstown VFD, Marietta VFW, and Williamstown American Legion. Bill owned and operated BD Rowell Excavating for over 30 years. He enjoyed keeping busy and being outside.

He is survived by two daughters, Pam Springman (Don) and Brenda Rainwater (Brian); four grandchildren, Jacob Springman (Amber), Jessica Pletcher (Cody), Megan Wood (Ben), and Wesley Rainwater; great-grandchildren, Lily, Isaac, and Rhys; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Eunice Eileen Sutton Rowell, whom he married on April 17, 1954; an infant brother; and sister Dorothy Maidens.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from noon until the time of services on Tuesday.

Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown.

His family would like to thank his home caregivers, Tina Davis and Kathy Mayer.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed in his memory to the Williamstown VFD, 411 W. 5th Street, Williamstown, WV 26187.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Bill’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

