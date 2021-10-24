Obituary: Stoops, Katelynn Dawn

Katelynn Dawn Stoops joined Jesus and the angels in Heaven for a special celebration, her 25th birthday, on October 17, 2021.

Born to Christie and Kevin Stoops, October 17, 1996, was a beautiful little girl they named Katelynn Dawn. She was born at St. Joseph Hospital in Parkersburg, WV.

Katelynn graduated from Roane County High School with the class of 2015. She loved going to church and singing “Jesus Loves Me.” She loved doing laundry and cleaning. Katelynn enjoyed talking to her nephews, her mother, sisters, and grandma, and papa Bayer on the phone.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her mother, Christie Stoops (Bobby Simmons) of Vienna, WV; father, Kevin Stoops of Mineral Wells, WV; brothers, Christopher (Mikala Miller) Stoops of Parkersburg, WV, Johnathan (Crystal) Stoops of Parkersburg, WV; sisters, Tiffani (CJ) Milam of Ripley, WV, Mary (Eric) Hoskins of Arnoldsburg, WV, Zoie Cottle of Vienna, WV; two special nephews, Jaxon Milam of Ripley, WV, Sawyer Hoskins of Arnoldsburg, WV; a very special niece, Nevaeh Stoops of Ripley, WV; grandparents, Ruth McCrady Bayer of Walker, WV, Joseph Earl Life of Elizabeth, WV, Mary and Bill Stoops of Mineral Wells, WV; a special uncle, Joe Life of NC; several aunts, uncles, and lots of friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Larry Bayer; and grandmother, Donna Life.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Shelly Mace officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday before the service at the funeral home.

A special “THANK YOU” to the staff at Stonewood Group Home in Clarksburg, WV, and the staff at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV for the wonderful care Katelynn received.

