Obituary: Theobald, Martha G.

Martha G. Theobald, 71, of Reno passed away at 10:00 pm. Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre Branch.

She was born August 24, 1950, in Zanesville, OH, a daughter of Alvie and Myrtle Corrothers Thompson. Martha was a member of Lawrence Baptist Church. She enjoyed visiting with friends and loved spoiling her grandchildren.

On Aug. 28, 1971, Martha married Charles Henthorn who preceded her in death on Oct. 29, 1995. Their daughter, Stacy (Tony) Cline of Marietta survives with grandchildren, Cadence, and MaKinzie Cline. On Sept. 21, 2008, she married James Theobald who survives along with several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Her parents, first husband, and brother Herbert Weber preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (Oct. 27) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Lawrence Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

