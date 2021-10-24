Advertisement

Obituary: Theobald, Martha G.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Martha G. Theobald, 71, of Reno passed away at 10:00 pm. Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre Branch.

She was born August 24, 1950, in Zanesville, OH, a daughter of Alvie and Myrtle Corrothers Thompson.  Martha was a member of Lawrence Baptist Church.  She enjoyed visiting with friends and loved spoiling her grandchildren.

On Aug. 28, 1971, Martha married Charles Henthorn who preceded her in death on Oct. 29, 1995.  Their daughter, Stacy (Tony) Cline of Marietta survives with grandchildren, Cadence, and MaKinzie Cline.  On Sept. 21, 2008, she married James Theobald who survives along with several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Her parents, first husband, and brother Herbert Weber preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (Oct. 27) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Lawrence Cemetery.  The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Sheriff, Commission named in lawsuit by former deputy
Trick-or-treat times and locations
Scene near the Ohio River
UPDATE: Explosive device found on barge
Community support means everything to this shelter, according to the event's lead organizer.
Humane Society of the Ohio Valley to host biggest annual fundraiser this Saturday
Football Frenzy scores for October 22
2021 Football Frenzy Week 10 Recap

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Spencer, Howard C. II
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jones, Eugene Harvey
Janice Roberts obit
Obituary: Roberts, Janice E. (Williams)
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Dotson, Floyd “Ed”
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Riser, Kevin D.