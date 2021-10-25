Advertisement

Cemetary in Washington County gets $1,000 in funding from state

A closeup of the new 100 dollar bill picturing Benjamin Franklin.
A closeup of the new 100 dollar bill picturing Benjamin Franklin. It's all about the Benjamins. Shallow depth of field.
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing is giving almost $130,000 dollars in grants to 51 Ohio cemeteries through the Cemetery Grant Fund.

Each year, the Department of Commerce provides grants to Ohio cemeteries to keep them inviting, safe and clean for visitors. Layman Cemetery in Washington County got $1,00 dollars to replace fencing.

It was a very competitive year and cemeteries that did not receive funding this year are encouraged to reapply next year.

