Cemetary in Washington County gets $1,000 in funding from state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing is giving almost $130,000 dollars in grants to 51 Ohio cemeteries through the Cemetery Grant Fund.

Each year, the Department of Commerce provides grants to Ohio cemeteries to keep them inviting, safe and clean for visitors. Layman Cemetery in Washington County got $1,00 dollars to replace fencing.

It was a very competitive year and cemeteries that did not receive funding this year are encouraged to reapply next year.

