Commission hears plans for “resiliency center”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission got a look Monday at plans for a multi-purpose county building to be built at the former site of the Wood County Jail.

The old jail building was demolished in 2013, after the opening of the nearby Justice Center.

The new structure, which will be known as the “resiliency center”, is intended to be used for a a variety of functions, ranging from meeting space to temporary courtrooms to an emergency shelter.

It’s separate from the new 911 center which will be located off U.S. route 50, but similar in that it is to be funded by American Rescue Plan money.

Project architect Adam Krason explained the design of the structure was, in part, inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.

”We try to make it as flexible to accommodate just about any sort of disaster or emergency event that we can anticipate,” Krason, of Charleston-based ZMM Associates, told the commission, and things we didn’t anticipate a few years ago. That’s why we added the courts on it now, knowing the location of the socially distant courtrooms was important as well.””

Emergencies could range from mass evacuations to distribution of vaccinations. Eric Walker, Executive Director of the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, was at Monday’s meeting and said he’s in favor of the proposed building.

Krason projects construction of the complex will be completed by the spring of 2023.

