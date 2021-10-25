Obituary: Blosser, Linda Marie

Linda Marie Blosser, 74, of Mineral Wells passed away October 24, 2021.

She was born August 15, 1947, a daughter to the late Howard Clyde Wilson and C. Marie Hall Wilson.

Linda is survived by her children Ernie Lockhart (Angie), Cindy Bishop (Larry), Tina Dawson (Phil), and Tammy Foster (Paul); brothers James Wilson, Danny Wilson (Lana), and David Wilson (Linda); sister Jean Corley; 11 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Dorsie D. Blosser; brother-in-law Bill Corley; grandson Grover Stalnaker; and an infant grandson.

A private family service will be held for Linda, with burial to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.