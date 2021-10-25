Advertisement

Obituary: Blosser, Linda Marie

Linda Marie Blosser obit
Linda Marie Blosser obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Linda Marie Blosser, 74, of Mineral Wells passed away October 24, 2021.

She was born August 15, 1947, a daughter to the late Howard Clyde Wilson and C. Marie Hall Wilson.

Linda is survived by her children Ernie Lockhart (Angie), Cindy Bishop (Larry), Tina Dawson (Phil), and Tammy Foster (Paul); brothers James Wilson, Danny Wilson (Lana), and David Wilson (Linda); sister Jean Corley; 11 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Dorsie D. Blosser; brother-in-law Bill Corley; grandson Grover Stalnaker; and an infant grandson.

A private family service will be held for Linda, with burial to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Sheriff, Commission named in lawsuit by former deputy
Sue Lynn Joy obit
Obituary: Joy, Sue Lynn
William Reed obit
Obituary: Reed, William “Billy”
Cheryl Dean obit
Obituary: Dean, Cheryl Ann
Trick-or-treat times and locations

Latest News

Carol Sue Griffiths obit
Obituary: Griffiths, Carol Sue
Gerald Erb obit
Obituary: Erb, Gerald A.
Janelle Brown obit
Obituary: Brown, Janelle
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Dunbar, Charlotte