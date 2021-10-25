Obituary: Brown, Janelle

Janell Brown, 81 of Parkersburg, WV passed away October 22, 2021, at WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

She was born August 15, 1940, a daughter of the late Edwin B. Engle and Mary M. Bush Engle.

Janell graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1958. She was a bookkeeper for her husband’s trucking company, Larry Brown Trucking. She also worked as a cashier at Kroger in South Parkersburg. She enjoyed reading, attending music night, playing Bingo, and taking bus trips to New York. She was a Nascar fan and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her sons, Tom (Debbie) Brown of Parkersburg, WV, Tim Brown of St. Augustine, FL, Todd Brown of Parkersburg, WV; daughter, Dolores (Buddy) Nolan) of Parkersburg, WV; sister, Donna Hall of York, SC; lifelong friend, Jeannie Dotson; grandchildren, Tracy, Tommy, Travis, Tiffany, Timmy, Stoney; 13 great-grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and friends that she loved dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; and her sister, Shirley Reed.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 29, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Lloyd Keith officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021, at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Brown family.

