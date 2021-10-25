Obituary: Dean, Cheryl Ann
Cheryl Ann Dean, 67, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Worthington Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born December 13, 1953, in Merced Valley, California, a daughter of Jo Ann King Ball of Parkersburg and the late Johnny Wayne Ball. Cheryl was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and a member of the Calvary Memorial Church.
She is survived by her mother, Jo Ann Ball; her brother, David Ball of Parkersburg and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her son, Gregory Paul Dean.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, October 28, 2021, at the Evergreen North Cemetery, Parkersburg. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Dean family.
