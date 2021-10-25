Advertisement

Obituary: Dean, Cheryl Ann

Cheryl Dean obit
Cheryl Dean obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cheryl Ann Dean, 67, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Worthington Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born December 13, 1953, in Merced Valley, California, a daughter of Jo Ann King Ball of Parkersburg and the late Johnny Wayne Ball. Cheryl was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and a member of the Calvary Memorial Church.

She is survived by her mother, Jo Ann Ball; her brother, David Ball of Parkersburg and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her son, Gregory Paul Dean.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, October 28, 2021, at the Evergreen North Cemetery, Parkersburg. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Dean family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Sheriff, Commission named in lawsuit by former deputy
Trick-or-treat times and locations
Scene near the Ohio River
UPDATE: Explosive device found on barge
Community support means everything to this shelter, according to the event's lead organizer.
Humane Society of the Ohio Valley to host biggest annual fundraiser this Saturday
Football Frenzy scores for October 22
2021 Football Frenzy Week 10 Recap

Latest News

Sue Lynn Joy obit
Obituary: Joy, Sue Lynn
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Spencer, Howard C. II
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jones, Eugene Harvey
Janice Roberts obit
Obituary: Roberts, Janice E. (Williams)