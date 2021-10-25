Obituary: Dotson, Floyd “Ed”

Floyd “Ed” Dotson, 75, of Vienna, WV died Thursday, October 21, 2021, at CCMC Memorial Campus.

He was born in Parkersburg a son of the late Leslie Floyd and Virginia (Winans) Dotson. He enjoyed farming and retired from the United States Air Force. He also retired from Fenton Art Glass.

He is survived by his wife Nancy (Wallbrown) Dotson; five children Rhonda Wolfe (Don), Laura Smith (Ronnie), Vicki Johnson, Christina Woolery (Jeff), and Eric Dotson (Donna) all of Missouri; two stepchildren Trevor Thompson (Donna) of Parkersburg and Tracy Thompson of Baltimore; a brother Ben Dotson of Elizabeth, WV; fifteen grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be Friday 2:00 PM at Harper Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday 6-8 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

