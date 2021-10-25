Advertisement

Obituary: Dunbar, Charlotte

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Charlotte Dunbar of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at home on October 23, 2021, with her husband John at her side.  Born in Grantsville, WV, she was the daughter of Harold Stutler and Jean Richards. She was preceded in death by her son Jesse David Carpenter.

Charlotte worked at Family Dollar of Elizabeth, Wirt Inflatables (Mustang Survival), and at Minnie Hamilton as a Nursing Assistant.  A Christian by faith, she enjoyed reading and talking with friends on Facebook.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband John Dunbar whom she married in 1997; a grandson Issac David Carpenter of Clarksburg; siblings Lisa (Brad) Stump of Brohard, WV, and Danny Stutler of Creston, WV and a special niece Shelly (Clint) Mills of Ravenswood, WV.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no service.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Sheriff, Commission named in lawsuit by former deputy
Sue Lynn Joy obit
Obituary: Joy, Sue Lynn
William Reed obit
Obituary: Reed, William “Billy”
Cheryl Dean obit
Obituary: Dean, Cheryl Ann
Trick-or-treat times and locations

Latest News

Carol Sue Griffiths obit
Obituary: Griffiths, Carol Sue
Gerald Erb obit
Obituary: Erb, Gerald A.
Janelle Brown obit
Obituary: Brown, Janelle
Linda Marie Blosser obit
Obituary: Blosser, Linda Marie