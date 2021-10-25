Obituary: Dunbar, Charlotte

Charlotte Dunbar of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at home on October 23, 2021, with her husband John at her side. Born in Grantsville, WV, she was the daughter of Harold Stutler and Jean Richards. She was preceded in death by her son Jesse David Carpenter.

Charlotte worked at Family Dollar of Elizabeth, Wirt Inflatables (Mustang Survival), and at Minnie Hamilton as a Nursing Assistant. A Christian by faith, she enjoyed reading and talking with friends on Facebook.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband John Dunbar whom she married in 1997; a grandson Issac David Carpenter of Clarksburg; siblings Lisa (Brad) Stump of Brohard, WV, and Danny Stutler of Creston, WV and a special niece Shelly (Clint) Mills of Ravenswood, WV.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no service.

