Obituary: Erb, Gerald A.

Gerald A. Erb, 76, of Reno passed away at 7:02 am, Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born February 27, 1945, in Marietta to Ruben Phillip D. Erb and Letty Marie James Erb. Gerald was retired from Laborers Union #639.

He married Kathy Ellis who preceded him in death. Gerald is survived by his daughter Opal (Michael) Streight of Lowell, sons, Gerald Russell (Jamie Cisler) Erb of Marietta and Andrew James (Serena) Erb of Marietta, and his former wife Shirley M. Erb. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 7 sisters and 2 brothers, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife Kathy, one granddaughter, 3 brothers, and one sister preceded him in death.

The family will greet friends on Thursday (Oct. 28) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the funeral home will be greatly appreciated.

