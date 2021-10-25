Obituary: Griffiths, Carol Sue

Carol Sue Griffiths, 75, of Belpre, OH, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, at her residence.

She was born September 23, 1946, in Wood County, a daughter of the late Paul and Artie Engle Boston.

Carol was a beautician and later employed with Fenton Art Glass as an artist, retiring after 32 years of service. She was a former member of the Artist Club and attended Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Deem (Jeff Workman) of Belpre, OH; son, Troy Shaffer of Vienna; sister, Judith Ann Fertile (Ron) of Virginia; and five grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Griffiths; one son, Justin Shaffer; and one brother, William Boston.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Griffiths family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.