Obituary: Jones, Eugene Harvey

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Eugene Harvey Jones, 85, of Parkersburg, formerly of Belpre, Ohio, passed away October 20, 2021, at the Willows Center.

He was born on May 18, 1936, in Belpre, Ohio. He was the son of the late William N. and J. Romaine Harvey Jones.

Eugene was a proud, lifelong Belpre resident who loved his hometown. He retired from the O. Ames Company with over thirty years of service. He enjoyed reading, woodworking, and was interested in electronics. He had a very generous heart and was very giving. He was known to give away expensive watches several times at his church Christmas fellowship. He was a member of Latrobe St. Church of Christ in Parkersburg for many years.

Eugene is survived by his sister, Emma Hawes, of Bowie, Maryland, his nephew, Kenneth Hawes, and close friend and caregiver, Enséll Jones, and his wife, Shelly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Robert Jones, and his brother-in-law, Americus Hawes.

Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting LeavittFuneralHome.com.

