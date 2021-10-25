Obituary: Joy, Sue Lynn

Sue Lynn Joy, 72, of Marietta, OH passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital with her loving family by her side.

She was born on October 5, 1949, in Marietta, OH to the late Paul and Betty Lou Kehl Erb. Sue had worked as a cashier at both the Beer Barn and Weber’s Market. She was an avid Buckeye fan. She had bowled in leagues for many years and enjoyed playing euchre at Lang’s Campground with friends. She loved her grandkids and loved spending time with family.

She is survived by her husband, David Joy; son, Shawn Joy; two grandchildren, Derek Thomas Joy and Lindsay Sue Frame (Colin); two sisters, Norma French and Jo Heldman (Greg) and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Julie Stewart Joy, and her brother-in-law, Steve French.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH with burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 PM on Tuesday, October 26 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 27855 State Route 7, Marietta, OH 45750, or to the O.S.U. James Cancer Center, 460 West 10th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43210.

