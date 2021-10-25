Obituary: Llewellyn, Carol E.

Carol E. Llewellyn, 77, of Beverly, Ohio, died on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on July 22, 1944, in Marietta, Ohio, the daughter of George and Dorothy Mercer Boyd.

She graduated from Marietta High School in 1962 and had been an LPN for many years, most recently at St. John School, her favorite job. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Waterford for over 20 years.

On December 27, 1966, she was married to John Llewellyn who survives. She is also survived by five children, Kellie DeClaire (Scott) of Clinton Township, Michigan, Kathie Yeager (Joel) of Temperance, Michigan, Karen Wilkinson (Scott) of Beverly, Pastor Matt Llewellyn (Jena) of Gallipolis, Ohio, and Tim Llewellyn (Amanda) of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren Scott DeClaire (Kathryn), Josh DeClaire (Megan), Kimberly Mong (Logan), Dominic Declaire (Kayla), Taylor Yeager, Zackery Yeager, Wyatt Wilkinson (Hannah Jamelo), Jack Wilkinson, Wade Patterson, Owen Llewellyn, Maxwell Llewellyn, Zion Llewellyn, Olivia Llewellyn, and Miles Llewellyn and five great-grandchildren Trey DeClaire, Malakai Declaire, Annalynn DeClaire, Akshara DeClaire, Baby DeClaire; Four sisters, Dale Boyd and Shannon Griffin both of Granby, Connecticut, Shirley Thomas of Reno, Ohio and Sue Curtis (Matt) of Troy, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents and also a brother Clark Llewellyn.

The family will hold a visitation on November 26th, 2021 at The Waterford Church of the Nazarene from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM then a Celebration of her life will be held on November 27th, 2021 at The Waterford Church of the Nazarene at 1:00 PM.

McCurdy Funeral Home in Beverly handled the cremation. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mccurdyfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been set up for Carol Llewellyn’s husband to offset the loss of her income Fundraiser by Karen Joy Wilkinson : Carol Llewellyn’s COVID Fund RIH Mama (gofundme.com). Or you can send it to him directly P.O. Box 747 Beverly, OH 45715.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.