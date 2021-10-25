Advertisement

Obituary: Riser, Kevin D.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Kevin D. Riser, 60, of Walker, WV died Friday, October 22, 2021, at his residence.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Okey and Ada (Freshour) Riser. He graduated from Parkersburg High School.  He loved to hunt, fish, and see his nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his siblings Regina Lott (Harry) of Walker, Kendall Riser of Walker, Anthony Riser (Shelly) of Georgia, Crystal Campbell (Glenn) of Parkersburg, and Angela Congrove (Dwight) of Parkersburg; and several aunts, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Garland Riser and sister Sarajane Wagner.

There will be no visitation or services.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

