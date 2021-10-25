Advertisement

Obituary: Roberts, Janice E. (Williams)

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Janice E. (Williams) Roberts, 101, of Vienna, passed away October 22, 2021.

She was born in Parkersburg on October 29, 1919, a daughter of the late Charles Ross Williams and Alice R. (Virtue) Williams.

Janice was a graduate of PHS class of 1937. She was a homemaker, a lifelong member of Stephenson United Methodist Church, member of the Cunningham Bible Class, Quilters, and the Ruth Ester Circle.  In 101 years, she seldom missed a day of Church.

Janice loved sports including PHS and Williamstown High School sports.  Janice never missed her grandchildren’s games.

She is survived by her only daughter, Jill Burner (Dave) of Vienna, two grandchildren, Chris Burner of Vienna, and Allison Lauderman (Aaron) of Lubeck, great-granddaughter, Paige Burner, and special nephew Terry Smith of Williamstown.

In addition to her parents, was preceded in death by her husband Jennings Roberts, three beloved sisters, Marie, Helen, and Wilma, nephew, Mike Starkey, and two nieces, Pat Starkey Smith, and Beverly Berry.

Service will be Wednesday 1:00 PM at Stephenson United Methodist Church with Pastor Gene Full and Reverend Terry Alvarez officiating.

Interment will follow at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 until the time of service. 

Donations may be made in her name to Stephenson United Methodist Church 805 Liberty St. Parkersburg, WV 26101. 

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

