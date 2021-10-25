Advertisement

Obituary: Spencer, Howard Clifton

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Howard Clifton Spencer, 76, of Belpre, passed away October 22, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Belpre Campus.

He was born on April 9, 1945, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late Howard D. and Garnet Evelyn McPherson Spencer. Cliff was a former police officer and council member in Belpre.  He retired from Shell/Kraton after 40 years.

Cliff is survived by his wife Deborah Sue Brown Spencer, daughters Karen Dinese Boso, Amy Jo Andermanis, Melissa Beth Little (Lamont), step-grandchildren Nasiah, Tyler, Alison, Spencer, Dominic, Devin, Braelynn, Devin, Megan, Kaitlyn, and sister Coral Hollister.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Wednesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Jay Hubbard officiating.

Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

