Parkersburg offering assistance for rental property owners

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Nearly a third of housing in the city of Parkersburg is rental property.

And the city now has a program for owners of rental units to fix up their buildings.

The Rental Rehab program can held them renovate properties for up to $10,000 of rehabilitation costs.

It’s aimed at owners making “modest” to “substantial” improvements-more than just a coat of paint-to bring buildings up to codes, make them safer or to improve energy efficiency.

Applicants must not have a history of code violations and be up to date paying their city fees.

”City council recently appropriated $380,000 to this program,” city Development Director Ryan Barber explains. “It is HOME funding, which comes through the federal government, department of Housing and Urban Development. Again, the city can provide up to 50% of the total rehab costs. It’s multi-family, residential structures from two to 11 units.”

The city is offering the program in partnership with the Wood County HOME consortium, so owners of property in Vienna, Williamstown and throughout Wood County are also eligible.

It’s available through the Parkersburg city Development office.

