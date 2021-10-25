Return to “glory days” for Belpre band

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre High School band qualified for the Ohio Music Education Association state finals Saturday. It’s the first time the band has qualified since 2000.

“Overjoyed,” “shocked,” “speechless...” just some of the reactions from band members.

Senior band member Taylor Parker says she’s ecstatic to “go out on top” after four years of hard work and dedication.

“This is our last chance.... we need to get this now,” Parker said of the attitude adopted by her and her fellow seniors.

Prior to 2000, the band had a long history of qualifying for OMEA state finals, according to director Bill Vanpelt.

Robin White, assistant band director, shared what it meant for him to watch the students... “I think it’s something they can carry with them all their lives.”

