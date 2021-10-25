Washington Co. Health Dept. clinic provides COVID boosters and flu shots

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A vaccine clinic is today at reno business park by the Washington County Health Department.

This clinic is designed to give all of those who are wanting to receive their COVID boosters.

Those who can receive them is anyone that received their Moderna or Pfizer shot six months ago, and their Johnson & Johnson vaccine two months ago.

The clinic is also offering flu vaccines as well.

Medical experts and organizers at the event say that it is still important to get this shot. Especially with it being flu season.

“Everyone’s focused on COVID and that’s great. But we still have to remember that this is flu season. And we have to make sure that the whole county is protected against any eventuality. That’s why we’re offering both flu and COVID boosters to make sure that everyone is as protected as they can be coming winter,” says Wash. Co. health department’s director of nursing, Angie Rarey.

If you missed the vaccine drive-thru today, there is another one being held for flu shots on Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Belpre Elementary School.

There are also normal vaccine clinics by local public health departments. There are clinics happening at the Marietta/Belpre City Health Dept. at 304 Putnam St. from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays. There is also the same at the department’s 715 Park Dr. location from 9-11:30 a.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. These are for the flu, Moderna, and J&J boosters and both are walk-in clinics.

The Washington Co. Health Dept. has there own clinics on Wednesdays and Fridays at their facility. It is for the flu, Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J boosters. This clinic is not for walk-ins and you must book an appointment. You can do that by calling 740-374-2782 ext. 3333.

