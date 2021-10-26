Advertisement

Batman visits Lubeck Elementary School

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBECK, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Tuesday, students and staff at Lubeck Elementary School began their school day with a special visit from Batman.

The visit was part of Red Ribbon Week. Red Ribbon Week is an annual national campaign to promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

During his visit, Batman spoke to the students about his four principles of “being a hero.”

He told the students they should never give up. They should always do the right thing. They should always help other people, and they should never be a bully.

Batman also visited Madison Elementary in Parkersburg.

