Belpre High School students ‘winterize’ Civitan Park

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -Halloween may be this Sunday but Civitan Park in Belpre is already ready for Christmas!

A botany class from Belpre High school were out removing plants and putting up Christmas lights in Civitan Park.

The students were asked by the city to help prepare the park for the winter months and get it ready for the holiday season. Botany student Kathryn Bond said she was more than willing to step out of the classroom today to help out her community.

“We didn’t have to come out, it’s not something we had to do but I think it’s important we do because it’s good for the community and it shows how most of the students are involved in the school,” Bond said.

“We have a greenhouse at the school. It really gets us involved and showing us how to take care of plants and take care of the community.”

Bond said she and her Spanish class helped change lightbulbs in some of the Christmas light displays earlier this month. Bond and her classmates enjoyed some pizza at the park after their hard work before heading back to the classroom.

