Advertisement

Belpre High School students ‘winterize’ Civitan Park

By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -Halloween may be this Sunday but Civitan Park in Belpre is already ready for Christmas!

A botany class from Belpre High school were out removing plants and putting up Christmas lights in Civitan Park.

The students were asked by the city to help prepare the park for the winter months and get it ready for the holiday season. Botany student Kathryn Bond said she was more than willing to step out of the classroom today to help out her community.

“We didn’t have to come out, it’s not something we had to do but I think it’s important we do because it’s good for the community and it shows how most of the students are involved in the school,” Bond said.

“We have a greenhouse at the school. It really gets us involved and showing us how to take care of plants and take care of the community.”

Bond said she and her Spanish class helped change lightbulbs in some of the Christmas light displays earlier this month. Bond and her classmates enjoyed some pizza at the park after their hard work before heading back to the classroom.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trick-or-treat times and locations
Sue Lynn Joy obit
Obituary: Joy, Sue Lynn
Nathan Shelton, 38, of Vienna was arrested on drug and firearm charges early Monday morning.
Update: Vienna man’s bond reinstated; trial set for November 17
Wood County Sheriff, Commission named in lawsuit by former deputy
Cheryl Dean obit
Obituary: Dean, Cheryl Ann

Latest News

Jody Murphy files pre-candidacy papers for West Virginia State Senate.
Jody Murphy files pre-candidacy papers for West Virgnia State Senate
Wood County Commission releases statement on sheriff complaints
Chief Deputy Mark Warden says this levy is an important part of operating the 911 system.
Washington County 911 system levy to be on ballots
The airport’s completed over $10 million worth of projects under his watch
Glen Kelly to retire from Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport