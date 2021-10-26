Advertisement

Devola sewer project to get additional $10 million from Ohio

(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County gets $10 million in Ohio funding for construction of a sewer system for the village of Devola.

That was announced Tuesday by the office of Gov. Mike Dewine, who is to come to Washington County Wednesday to formally announce the funding.

County Commission President Kevin Ritter calls the news “overwhelming”, and says the county has now received 90% of the funding it needs for the estimated project cost.

The grant is part of $93 million the state of Ohio is awarding for drinking and wastewater projects.

Washington County earlier this month received $750,000 in funding for the Devola project. Ritter has said bids for the project are to be opened in early 2022.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trick-or-treat times and locations
Sue Lynn Joy obit
Obituary: Joy, Sue Lynn
Nathan Shelton, 38, of Vienna was arrested on drug and firearm charges early Monday morning.
Update: Vienna man’s bond reinstated; trial set for November 17
Wood County Sheriff, Commission named in lawsuit by former deputy
Cheryl Dean obit
Obituary: Dean, Cheryl Ann

Latest News

Health officials give tips on how to stay safe for trick or treating
Health officials give tips on how to stay safe for trick or treating
Commission hears plans for “resiliency center”
Washington Co. Health Dept. clinic provides COVID boosters and flu shots
Washington Co. Health Dept. clinic provides COVID boosters and flu shots
FILE PHOTO
Ohio reports more deaths than births in 2020