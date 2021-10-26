Devola sewer project to get additional $10 million from Ohio

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County gets $10 million in Ohio funding for construction of a sewer system for the village of Devola.

That was announced Tuesday by the office of Gov. Mike Dewine, who is to come to Washington County Wednesday to formally announce the funding.

County Commission President Kevin Ritter calls the news “overwhelming”, and says the county has now received 90% of the funding it needs for the estimated project cost.

The grant is part of $93 million the state of Ohio is awarding for drinking and wastewater projects.

Washington County earlier this month received $750,000 in funding for the Devola project. Ritter has said bids for the project are to be opened in early 2022.

