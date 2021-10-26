Ely Chapman Education Foundation receives surprise $47 thousand check

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta area businesses and non-profits come together to surprise the Ely Chapman Education Foundation with a check.

The Bernard McDonough Foundation, Marietta Community Foundation, and People’s Bank all came together to give a $47 thousand check to the education foundation.

Twenty thousand of that came from the Bernard McDonough Foundation Board’s, Dale Knight and his wife. In turn, the BMF added $10 thousand to this. The MCF added $12 thousand and People’s Bank also supplied $5 thousand.

“This is a prime example of shared philanthropy. The idea that working together, we can make a larger impact on community needs,” said Heather Allender, President & CEO of Marietta Community Foundation.

The center’s executive director, Lori Ullmann, was shocked and thankful to the groups that provided this.

“This will go directly to student services. This will go to tuition assistance, and allow us to help so many other kids in their journey to reach those lifetime goals, and those study habits, and that goal setting, and that acquisition of those goals. And the ability to help them in those small steps to get there, starts right here, right now,” says Ullmann.

Through their Fall Grant Cycle, Marietta Community Foundation discovered ECEF’s need for funding to offer scholarships for at-risk students. “We don’t want to lose the progress we’ve made with these at-risk students. At Ely Chapman, they thrive and make measurable steps towards their educational and personal goals,” says Ullmann.

As a result, $30 thousand of this donation will go directly to student support, providing scholarship assistance to at-risk students. The remaining portion may be used for general operating expenses, allowing the center to focus on what they do best, educating our future leaders.

Ullmann wants to thank the three groups that came together for this donation.

