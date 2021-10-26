Advertisement

Glen Kelly to retire from Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport

The airport’s completed over $10 million worth of projects under his watch
By Laura Bowen
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Glen Kelly, the manager of the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport, has announced he will be retiring in December.

Kelly will be retiring after just over four years of service at the airport. In that time, Kelly says he’s most proud of the upgrades he’s been able to implement. In fact, he says the airport’s completed over $10 million worth of projects under his watch. The most recent one was updating the electrical system and switching to LED lighting on the primary runway. Runway rehabilitation and obtaining a jet air carrier service - something the airport hadn’t had since the 70′s - were some other accomplishments under his administration, to name a few.

Kelly sends thanks to Wood County Commission and the Wood County Airport Authority for their integral support.

