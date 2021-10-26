Health officials give tips on how to stay safe for trick or treating

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the pandemic and flu season being present near trick or treating time, health officials give tips on how to keep your child and yourself safe.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department says that if you are going out trick or treating with your children to always make sure you all remain in your group.

And if you are waiting to receive candy in your group to stay six feet back from others.

However, one important tip that health officials want to tell parents is to make sure that children are wearing a PPE mask and not a Halloween mask.

Because Halloween masks are not as protective.

“They don’t have the protection, they’re not made to protect you from the particles getting in. So, wearing a mask under a costume mask might be a little difficult for a child. It might be difficult to breathe. So, if you could at all possible incorporate your protection mask, your PPE, into your costume that’s the best way to do it,” says Mid-Ohio Valley health dept. threat preparedness coordinator, Carrie Brainard.

Brainard says that using a bandana as a mask can work.

She also says that anyone handing out candy should wash their hands or wear gloves when handing out candy.

And to not allow children to grab at the candy.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.