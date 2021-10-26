How to keep trick-or-treating spooky and safe

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Halloween comes candy and costumes and everything spooky, but safety should be making that list too. WTAP spoke with Vienna’s Chief of Police on how to make sure your kids are safe when out trick-or-treating.

If you’ve decided that your kids are old enough to go door to door by themselves, Chief Pifer suggests they go on a route that both you and your trick-or-treater know. And, when they’re out there, it’s important that they’re visible. Pifer suggests using reflective tape or reflective trick-or-treat bags. Also, have a set time your kids should be back home.

While it might be tempting to eat candy along the route, Pifer suggests waiting until the kids get home so that you can look over their candy, doing away with anything that looks suspicious.

Finally, you don’t have to be a parent to bear responsibility. Drivers should be cautious too.

Pifer said, “..., when it gets dark, kids are excited and they’ll run through the streets and what not and they’re unpredictable and, because of that reason, we urge people to just go really slow…,”

Pifer said Vienna police will be making extra Halloween patrols and the fire department will be helping with that as well.

