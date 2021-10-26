Advertisement

Jody Murphy files pre-candidacy papers for West Virgnia State Senate

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jody Murphy filed pre-candidacy papers with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office. He filed for the 2022 election for District 3 of the West Virginia State Senate.

Murphy, 48, is a Parkersburg resident who previously worked for the Pleasants Area Chamber of Commerce, the Pleasants County Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Pleasants County Development Authority. He also spent almost 15 years in the newspaper industry working as a reporter in Parkersburg, covering the Mid-Ohio Valley. For the last several years he’s worked for Fed Ex.

“I drive through District 3 (Wood, Wirt, Pleasants and Ritchie) and I see little to no-improvement in the day-to-day conditions of our tax-paying citizens and businesses, and towns and cities. I can not stand by and watch elected politicians continue to divide and guide our state, the Mid-Ohio Valey and its tax-paying citizens, further into poverty and economic ruin.” he said.

Over the years, Murphy has served on numerous committees and advisory boards and was founder and chairman of the Mid-Ohio Valley Launchpad competition (a new business and entrepreneur pitch competition).

“I’m not afraid of failing I’m more afraid of not trying. That said, I’m not arrogant enough to believe I can move mountains, but I am naïve enough to roll up my sleeves and start pushing,” he said.

