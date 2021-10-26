Law enforcement give tips on how to keep your kids safe online

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With social media and the online world so deeply intertwined with our lives, it’s especially important to make sure your kids are being safe online.

It’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month so WTAP spoke to local law enforcement about the issue.

Mike Stalnaker is the lieutenant in charge of the investigative division of the Parkersburg police. He says often predators get in contact with kids through social media. It’s a grooming process that starts with building up trust then turns into inappropriate conduct. Stalnaker emphasizes that monitoring your kids’ online and social media presence is key to prevention. This can include limiting kids’ time on their phone or social media or creating parameters on what time of day they have access. Simply talking to your child, however, is another important step.

Stalnaker said, “..., have conversations with your children, your youths, you know, about who they should communicate with on a social media platform, what kind of conduct is appropriate, especially younger children when you’re looking at that 10, 11, 12, 13 year old range or even potentially younger…,”

Stalnaker said if you find any inappropriate conversations or pictures on your child’s phone, talk to your kid and contact local law enforcement. He said, even if inappropriate conversations have been deleted, law enforcement may still be able to recover the information.

