New EPA study renews discussion about GenX, PFOA

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - : The U.S. E.P.A. just came out with results of a study on the toxicity, or level of hazard, of the substance used in place of C8 by Chemours in manufacturing non-stick products. It indicated the toxic level of GenX is higher than originally believed.

“And they actually came up with a value that was on the order of 25-30 times lower than the previous drafts put out just about two years ago,” said Dr. David Andrews, Senior Scientist, Environmental Working Group

We reached out to Chemours, who says it is still evaluating the results. But Dr. Andrews believes it could have implications for C8, also known as PFOA, that’s still in the Ohio River.

“It may indicate that the EPA ends up with an even lower health advisory or legal limit for PFOA in drinking water than the previously proposed or published 70 parts per trillion,” Dr. Andrews told us.

With the help of Chemours, and its predecessor, DuPont, filtration systems were installed in water systems along the Ohio River in the vacinity of the Washington Works plant. It’s believed they could have the capability of filtering out GenX, but they were designed for C8.

According to Dr. Andrews: “Depending on how frequently the filters are changed, those levels can actually rise, and potentially above levels that may be of concern, based on these EPA documents that just came out.”

It was when the level of hazard for C8 was revised in 2016 that Vienna was added to the communities in need of filtration systems.

