Obituary: Boulet, Shiela Jane

Shiela Jane Boulet, 79, formally of Parkersburg crossed over peacefully under the care of the amazing staff of the Pines at Glenwood in Marietta on October 21, 2021. She was the daughter of Conrad and Frankie Douglas of Vienna. Jane was preceded in death by her parents and two husbands, Robert Claus and Tom Boulet.

She is survived by her son, Scott Bond, and his husband, Fred Nesbitt of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; granddaughter, Kelsey (Chance) Walther; and her three great-grandchildren, Henry, Lillian, and Eliza of Dunmore, WV.

Growing up Jane was an active member of The Rainbow Girls, achieving Worthy Advisor and Jobes Daughters. As an adult, she participated in Eastern Star, Ladies Oriental White Shrine, and Amaranth. Jane loved life. Her early years at Parkersburg High School under the guidance of her favorite teacher, Emma Neal Boggess set the groundwork for the fulfilling life she led. Working for John Morgan at Dils Shoe Salon gave her the start of a love affair for shoes. Sometimes not much of a paycheck, but she did have shoes. Jane loved all her jobs.

During her professional career, she worked as an executive secretary for many companies including United Bank with Doug Adams and Pat Minnite at PMC. She told us of meetings with foreign dignitaries. She had wonderful memories of her time at Fahlgreen Ferris. Jane also managed several apartment complexes for different companies in the area.

Jane is remembered by her dear friends at her Parkview Wey neighborhood for always giving a helping hand planting flowers, giving great parties, always being kind and considerate, and giving a compassionate loving, listening ear.

After the passing of her beloved husband Tom, she moved to the Pines and was immediately received into a new neighborhood filled with new friends and never met a stranger. If a new person joined the family, Jane became the unofficial greeter showing them around. Taking coffee to those who she thought could use it, pulling out a chair for someone and many other small but much loved thoughtful gestures. Jane spoke frequently of the loving care and patience given to her by the staff which was more like family to her.

We cannot convey the comfort we feel knowing how much she was loved and cared for by all in her newfound home. She lived life out loud to the end.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Boulet family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.