Obituary: Christman, James Anthony

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
James Anthony Christman, 53, of Spencer, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Roane General Hospital, Spencer.

He was born on August 25, 1968, in New York, the son of the late Roger Christman and Bernadette Notro.

Survivors include a half-sister, Barbara McAdams of New York.

There will be no visitation or service.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements.

