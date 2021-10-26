Advertisement

Obituary: Cowan, Helen Louise

Helen Louise Cowan obit
Helen Louise Cowan obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Helen Louise Cowan, 90, of Parkersburg, WV passed away October 25, 2021, at her residence.

She was born December 12, 1930, in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late William B. Caveney and Alma I. Belleville.

Helen worked for the Wood Co. Board of Education as a cook. She is a member of Faith Baptist Church in Vienna, WV.

She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Hill, Christi Shedd, and DeDe (David) Ruble; and son, Billie Joe (June) Cowan II.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billie J. Cowan; a daughter, Mickie Jo Cowan; one sister, Mary Lou Owens; two brothers, Carl and Robert Caveney and two sons-in-law, Michael Hill and Bill Shedd.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 29, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home South at 2333 Pike St. Parkersburg with Pastor Jim Yoak officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery. Helen’s family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening, October 28, 2021, at the funeral home.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trick-or-treat times and locations
Sue Lynn Joy obit
Obituary: Joy, Sue Lynn
Nathan Shelton, 38, of Vienna was arrested on drug and firearm charges early Monday morning.
Update: Vienna man’s bond reinstated; trial set for November 17
Wood County Sheriff, Commission named in lawsuit by former deputy
Cheryl Dean obit
Obituary: Dean, Cheryl Ann

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Christman, James Anthony
Jennifer Ann Mitchell obit
Obituary: Mitchell, Jennifer Ann
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Miller, Catherine
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Schneider, Laraine Sue