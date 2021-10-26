Obituary: Cowan, Helen Louise

Helen Louise Cowan, 90, of Parkersburg, WV passed away October 25, 2021, at her residence.

She was born December 12, 1930, in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late William B. Caveney and Alma I. Belleville.

Helen worked for the Wood Co. Board of Education as a cook. She is a member of Faith Baptist Church in Vienna, WV.

She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Hill, Christi Shedd, and DeDe (David) Ruble; and son, Billie Joe (June) Cowan II.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billie J. Cowan; a daughter, Mickie Jo Cowan; one sister, Mary Lou Owens; two brothers, Carl and Robert Caveney and two sons-in-law, Michael Hill and Bill Shedd.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 29, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home South at 2333 Pike St. Parkersburg with Pastor Jim Yoak officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery. Helen’s family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening, October 28, 2021, at the funeral home.

