Obituary: Miller, Catherine

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Catherine Miller, 78, of Devola, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born October 31, 1942, in Belmont, West Virginia to Roland and Garnet {Maston} Dye.

She graduated from Vincent High School in 1960.

Catherine married Daris Miller on August 26, 1961.

She enjoyed camping and fishing with her husband and family as well as gardening.

Catherine will be deeply missed by her children Sherry (Dave) Sturtz and Scott (Lynne) Miller; grandchildren Cody and Brandon Miller, Alex and Hailey Sturtz; and her brother Harold (Phyllis) Dye.

In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her husband Daris Miller; and her sister Treva Walker.

Per her wishes, private services will be held.  Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.  Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of the Mid Ohio Valley, 90 Mount Tom Rd., Marietta, OH 45750.

