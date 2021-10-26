Obituary: Mitchell, Jennifer Ann

Jennifer Ann Mitchell, 60, of Spencer, died Thursday, October 20, 2021, at CAMC-Memorial Hospital, Charleston.

She was born September 16, 1961, at Spencer, the daughter of Betty Holcomb Sommerville of Spencer and the late John Sommerville.

Jennifer was a retired manager of the Spencer GoMart. She attended the Church of the Living God, Spencer.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Ray Mitchell in 1989; a brother, Alan Sommerville, and a sister, Jenny Atkinson.

Additional survivors include two sons, Matthew Mitchell of Ripley and Daniel Mitchell of Spencer; three grandchildren, Hailey Mitchell, Macie Mitchell, and Wyatt Mitchell; brother, Jerry Sommerville of Reedy; sister, Penny Holcomb of Spencer.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements for cremation.

Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

