Obituary: Patterson, Tamatha Diana

Tammy went to be with The Lord on October 25, 2021, at her favorite place, her home on Cisco Road. She was born Nov. 26, 1970, the daughter of the late Bashford Echard and Norma Jean Jenkins Echard of Harrisville.

Tammy worked at Pine View Nursing Home and loved taking care of people. She attended North Fork Baptist Church in her younger years. She loved her goats and her dogs.

She is survived by her husband Tony Patterson. She loved him so much you could see her face light up when you said his name. He was her knight in shining armor. In addition to her husband and mother, she is also survived by her children, Jacqueline Breanna Lacey (Patrick) of Auburn, Richard Brent Smith II (Heather Bonar) of Williamstown, and Savana Kay Haught (Dalton) of Marietta, OH; her grandkids, Cameron, Preston, and Jackson Lacey, Connor and Olivia Smith and Sierra and Mia Haught; brother, Jerry Jenkins of Mellin; and sisters, Kimberly Whited (Donny) of Mellin, Victoria Mossor (Clay) of Harrisville, and Deborah Sheets of Harrisville.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a niece, Crystal Whited; brother-in-law, Jeff Sheets; and sister-in-law, Jane Jenkins.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville with Pastor Darrell Farley officiating. Burial will follow in the Echard Cemetery, Mellin. Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 4:30-8 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.