Obituary: Schneider, Laraine Sue

Laraine Sue Schneider, 74, of Marietta, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born March 17, 1947, in Marietta, Ohio to Donald and Regina McIntosh.

Laraine was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and the Ladies of the Moose.

Laraine will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Frank Schneider Sr.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 28th at 1 PM at East Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

