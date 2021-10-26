October Jan Dils Golden Apple Award winner - Chris Washburn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Tuesday morning, students at Parkersburg South High School gathered in the gymnasium during costume day to honor Chris Washburn who received the Jan Dils Golden Apple Award for October.

Washburn, who was hired by Wood County Schools on Aug. 25, 1971, is currently in her 51st year of teaching for the school system. She is the current Moderate/Severe Mental Impairment class teacher at Parkersburg South.

Before teaching at Parkersburg South, Washburn spent time as a teacher at the Sumner School and then at Martin Elementary.

She also has assisted with the Special Olympics in Parkersburg every year and wants new teachers coming into the school district to treat all students fairly.

“I would tell new teachers that they need to look at all the students as regular people,” Washburn said. “They’re just like everyone else. They just have different ways that they do things and different ways that they interact with people.”

If you have an educator you would like to nominate for the award, visit the Jan Dils Golden Apple section of WTAP.com.

