Suspicious devices removed from tug boat on Ohio River Monday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two possibly explosive devices were removed from a tug boat on the Ohio River Monday night.

That’s according to a statement from the West Virginia State Police, who were called to the scene near Williamstown around 8:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard said it closed the river from mile marker 170 to 174 around 9:15 p.m.

The devices were safely removed by the WVSP Explosive Response Team.

State police are investigating in cooperation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

This is the second time in just a few days that the West Virginia State Police have had a bomb squad on the river in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Late last week, the WVSP were in Pleasants County removing an explosive device from a barge carrying gravel.

