Advertisement

Suspicious devices removed from tug boat on Ohio River Monday

(WTAP)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two possibly explosive devices were removed from a tug boat on the Ohio River Monday night.

That’s according to a statement from the West Virginia State Police, who were called to the scene near Williamstown around 8:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard said it closed the river from mile marker 170 to 174 around 9:15 p.m.

The devices were safely removed by the WVSP Explosive Response Team.

State police are investigating in cooperation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

This is the second time in just a few days that the West Virginia State Police have had a bomb squad on the river in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Late last week, the WVSP were in Pleasants County removing an explosive device from a barge carrying gravel.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trick-or-treat times and locations
Sue Lynn Joy obit
Obituary: Joy, Sue Lynn
Nathan Shelton, 38, of Vienna was arrested on drug and firearm charges early Monday morning.
Update: Vienna man’s bond reinstated; trial set for November 17
Wood County Sheriff, Commission named in lawsuit by former deputy
Cheryl Dean obit
Obituary: Dean, Cheryl Ann

Latest News

Devola sewer project to get additional $10 million from Ohio
Structure fire in Belpre
Crews battling structure fire near Belpre
Spooktacular
Spooktacular MOV, 10/26/21
Health officials give tips on how to stay safe for trick or treating
Health officials give tips on how to stay safe for trick or treating