Advertisement

Washington County 911 system levy to be on ballots

Chief Deputy Mark Warden says this levy is an important part of operating the 911 system.
Chief Deputy Mark Warden says this levy is an important part of operating the 911 system.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - A Washington County 911 system levy will be on next week’s ballots.

Chief Deputy Mark Warden says this levy is an important part of operating the 911 system. It came into play five years ago due to operating costs surpassing the revenue made. This is due to landlines being used less often on top of the the state’s cap on the cellular 911 surcharge.

Warden says the levy supports equipment, annual maintenance fees, and further growth of the 911 system.

Warden also says the levy is what ensures the Public Service Answering Point AKA PSAP works.

PSAP is the heart of the 911 system that allows dispatchers to answer calls.

There is one PSAP for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, one for the Belpre Police Department, and one for the Marietta Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trick-or-treat times and locations
Sue Lynn Joy obit
Obituary: Joy, Sue Lynn
Nathan Shelton, 38, of Vienna was arrested on drug and firearm charges early Monday morning.
Update: Vienna man’s bond reinstated; trial set for November 17
Wood County Sheriff, Commission named in lawsuit by former deputy
Cheryl Dean obit
Obituary: Dean, Cheryl Ann

Latest News

The airport’s completed over $10 million worth of projects under his watch
Glen Kelly to retire from Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport
Ely Chapman Education Foundation receives surprise $47 thousand check
Ely Chapman Education Foundation receives surprise $47 thousand check
Devola sewer project to get additional $10 million from Ohio
PFAS testing in public wells
New EPA study renews discussion about GenX, PFOA