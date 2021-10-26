Washington County 911 system levy to be on ballots

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - A Washington County 911 system levy will be on next week’s ballots.

Chief Deputy Mark Warden says this levy is an important part of operating the 911 system. It came into play five years ago due to operating costs surpassing the revenue made. This is due to landlines being used less often on top of the the state’s cap on the cellular 911 surcharge.

Warden says the levy supports equipment, annual maintenance fees, and further growth of the 911 system.

Warden also says the levy is what ensures the Public Service Answering Point AKA PSAP works.

PSAP is the heart of the 911 system that allows dispatchers to answer calls.

There is one PSAP for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, one for the Belpre Police Department, and one for the Marietta Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.