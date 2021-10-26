Wood County Commission discusses sheriff lawsuit

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Commissioners had a brief discussion Monday behind closed doors with Prosecutor Pat Lefebure, about the lawsuit filed Friday by a former sheriff’s deputy, against the commission and Sheriff Steve Stephens.

Before that meeting, Commission President Blair Couch made a statement, saying the commission has no role in the operation of the sheriff’s office, other than approving its budget and purchases of large items, such as vehicles, for which bids must be sought.

“One of the fallacies is that we have direct control over his or her employees. The way it works is that an elected official is responsible for their employees and how they run their office. Far be it from the commission to try to say how.”

No votes were taken after the executive session, which lasted approximately 10 minutes.

