Wood County Commission releases statement on sheriff complaints

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Commissioners released a statement Tuesday morning acknowledging complaints against Sheriff Steve Stephens.

Commissioners said that though they are aware of the complaints, they cannot discuss the complaints or what actions have been taken to address them because the complaints are personnel matters.

They also said they don’t have much power to act on the complaints, as state code does not grant them control over elected officials.

The commission concluded its statement by saying it expects other elected officials follow the law and to treat employees with “dignity and respect.”

Wood County Commission, Sheriff Stephens, and the Sheriff’s Department were named in a lawsuit filed last week by a former deputy sheriff.

The suit alleges misconduct by Stephens and accuses commissioners of not doing anything about his behavior, despite knowing about it.

