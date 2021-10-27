Academic Achiever of the Week: Riley Smith

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In his time at Parkersburg High School, Riley Smith has succeeded in three advanced placement classes, eleven honors classes, and dual-credit college classes.

He’s received academic letterman status each year with an accumulative grade point average of 3.93.

Smith says he’s enjoyed his art and science classes at PHS, but it was his herpetology class and the hands-on experiences it gave him that’s been his favorite.

“Every week or two, we’d be getting a new snake to take care of. We’d get to feed it... clean their tanks... everything,” Smith says. “So, that was always really fun.”

Caring for snakes may be frightening to some, but Smith plans to turn it into a career, having recently been admitted to Ohio University.

Smith says he’s always loved animals, it’s what led him to herpetology and why he wants to study marine biology in college. And much like the marine life he’ll soon study, Smith has spent a lot of time underwater.

Smith has been a member of the Greenmont Pool swim team for eleven years and has worked as a lifeguard and swim coach the past three.

He’s a member of the PHS swim team and senior captain of the soccer team.

While Ohio University doesn’t have a men’s soccer team, Smith plans to try out a club league.

He attributes his success over the years to his many teammates and coaches and thanks his parents for encouraging him to look into Ohio University.

