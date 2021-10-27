Advertisement

Academic Achiever of the Week: Riley Smith

Academic Achiever of the Week: Riley Smith
Academic Achiever of the Week: Riley Smith(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In his time at Parkersburg High School, Riley Smith has succeeded in three advanced placement classes, eleven honors classes, and dual-credit college classes.

He’s received academic letterman status each year with an accumulative grade point average of 3.93.

Smith says he’s enjoyed his art and science classes at PHS, but it was his herpetology class and the hands-on experiences it gave him that’s been his favorite.

“Every week or two, we’d be getting a new snake to take care of. We’d get to feed it... clean their tanks... everything,” Smith says. “So, that was always really fun.”

Caring for snakes may be frightening to some, but Smith plans to turn it into a career, having recently been admitted to Ohio University.

Smith says he’s always loved animals, it’s what led him to herpetology and why he wants to study marine biology in college. And much like the marine life he’ll soon study, Smith has spent a lot of time underwater.

Smith has been a member of the Greenmont Pool swim team for eleven years and has worked as a lifeguard and swim coach the past three.

He’s a member of the PHS swim team and senior captain of the soccer team.

While Ohio University doesn’t have a men’s soccer team, Smith plans to try out a club league.

He attributes his success over the years to his many teammates and coaches and thanks his parents for encouraging him to look into Ohio University.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspicious devices removed from tug boat on Ohio River Monday
Structure fire in Belpre
Crews battling structure fire near Belpre
Trick-or-treat times and locations
Wood County Commission releases statement on sheriff complaints
Tammy Patterson obit
Obituary: Patterson, Tamatha Diana

Latest News

Parkersburg High School's Art Teacher Emma Romanowski was named West Virginia Art Educator of...
Two Parkersburg High School educators were recognized at the Board of Education meeting
Band qualifies for state finals for the first time since 2000
Return to “glory days” for Belpre band
Lori Smith of the Career Center says the program runs 7-days a week
High school seniors tour Washington County Career Center CDL Training Program
Jim Tressel speaks to PHS students
Jim Tressel talks sports, leadership and more with PHS students