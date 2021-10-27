American Red Cross in emergency blood shortage with low blood supply

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The American Red Cross says that it is experiencing one of the lowest blood supply levels in more than a decade.

Because of these low levels, the non-profit declared an emergency need for donors over the last month.

The Ohio River Valley chapter’s executive director, Sharon Kesselring, says that even though tens of thousands have come out to give across the nation, the levels are still not up to where they need to be.

As of right now, the Red Cross says that they are only seeing a supply of half-a-day to one day.

“We normally like to be able to have a three-day supply. Because you never know what type of major emergency could occur that would require a lot of blood product. At this time, we are very concerned with the amount of blood that we have. And it is basically coming in and going out as quickly as it’s processed,” says Kesselring.

Kesselring says that anyone that gives blood from November 1-23 will get a $10 Amazon gift card by email.

The Red Cross is currently looking for donors who are type-O, have tested positive for COVID in the past, or that have sickle cell.

If you would like to know where to give blood in the area, here are a few areas in the Mid-Ohio Valley area.

Monroe Co.

Hannibal

11/9/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., River High School, 52560 River High School Road

Washington Co.

Lowell

11/17/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Lowell VFD, 223 Lock Street

Marietta

11/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Marietta Memorial Hospital, 401 Matthew Street

11/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 501 Fourth Street

Vincent

11/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Barlow Vincent Church of Christ, 6429 State Route 339

Jackson Co.

Le Roy

11/4/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Roane-Jackson Technical Center, 4800 Spencer Rd

Ripley

11/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Calvary UMC, 205 Court Street

Pleasants Co.

Saint Marys

11/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 425 Barkwill St.

Wood Co.

Parkersburg

11/2/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Parkersburg Blood Donation Center, 3210 Dudley Ave

11/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Parkersburg Blood Donation Center, 3210 Dudley Ave

11/12/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Parkersburg Blood Donation Center, 3210 Dudley Ave

11/19/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Parkersburg Blood Donation Center, 3210 Dudley Ave

Vienna

11/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grand Central Mall, P.O. Box 6001

11/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grand Central Mall, P.O. Box 6001

11/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grand Central Mall, P.O. Box 6001

Washington

11/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lubeck Church of Christ, 23 Meldahl Rd

