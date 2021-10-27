Homer Hickam promotes new book in Wood County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A native West Virginia author starts the Mountain State leg of his promotional tour for his latest book in Vienna.

Homer Hickam Wednesday signed copies of his new book, “Don’t Blow Yourself Up” at the Adams Hallmark store at Grand Central Mall.

One of Hickam’s most notable works is his 1998 memoir, “Rocket Boys”, which eventually was turned into a film titled “October Sky”.

Hickam stopped by our studios to talk about his latest book, which, in many ways, picks up where “Rocket Boys” left off.

”It starts that very afternoon, what happened to that boy and how did he get to work for NASA?,” Hickam told us. “The movie just says he went off to work for NASA. But, in fact, a lot of time passed before that happened. So it covers 40 years-in 400 pages, it covers 40 years.”

Parkersburg and Charleston were just two of Hickam’s stops on his book tour throughout West Virginia.

He told us that, on previous stops, so many folks came by that he ran out of books to sign.

Hickam told us he’s looking forward to the same enthusiasm for his new book as he travels through his home state.

