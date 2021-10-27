House on Congress Road in Belpre is a total loss

BELPRE. Ohio (WTAP) - A house on Congress Road in Belpre is ruined by a fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Chief says the fire happened on the 2400 block of Congress Road right on the Dunham Township and Belpre Township line.

The owner was inside the house when the fire started, and he was able to make it out safely, along with his dog.

Firefighters believe the fire is accidental, and it may have started from a problem with the heating system.

Firefighters from Little Hocking, Belpre, Dunham, Barlow, Blennerhassett and Washington Bottom helped put out the fire.

