Advertisement

House on Congress Road in Belpre is a total loss

A house on Congress Road in Belpre is ruined in a fire.
A house on Congress Road in Belpre is ruined in a fire.(wtap)
By Kaitlin Kulich and Phyllis Smith
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE. Ohio (WTAP) - A house on Congress Road in Belpre is ruined by a fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Chief says the fire happened on the 2400 block of Congress Road right on the Dunham Township and Belpre Township line.

The owner was inside the house when the fire started, and he was able to make it out safely, along with his dog.

Firefighters believe the fire is accidental, and it may have started from a problem with the heating system.

Firefighters from Little Hocking, Belpre, Dunham, Barlow, Blennerhassett and Washington Bottom helped put out the fire.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trick-or-treat times and locations
Suspicious devices removed from tug boat on Ohio River Monday
Structure fire in Belpre
Crews battling structure fire near Belpre
Sue Lynn Joy obit
Obituary: Joy, Sue Lynn
Nathan Shelton, 38, of Vienna was arrested on drug and firearm charges early Monday morning.
Update: Vienna man’s bond reinstated; trial set for November 17

Latest News

Bond and fellow classmates remove plants and flowers at Civitan Park
Belpre High School students ‘winterize’ Civitan Park
Jody Murphy files pre-candidacy papers for West Virginia State Senate.
Jody Murphy files pre-candidacy papers for West Virginia State Senate
Wood County Commission releases statement on sheriff complaints
Chief Deputy Mark Warden says this levy is an important part of operating the 911 system.
Washington County 911 system levy to be on ballots