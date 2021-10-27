How one local grocery is faring in wake of national supply chain issues

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - With supply chain issues back in the national conversation, we checked in with a local grocer to see the effects here at home.

T.J. Moore of Moore’s Piggly Wiggly in Elizabeth says he’s cautiously optimistic.

He says supply seems to be holding right now.

Moore believes many manufacturers are experiencing worker shortages, leading them to cut back.

It’s why you might be able to find regular versions of products, like canned corn, but not certain varieties... like “fire roasted.”

He says manufacturers are also dealing with shortages of certain packaging materials... It’s why Moore is currently out of Gatorade in the 32-ounce bottles.

As for cleaning goods, Moore says they are better stocked now than since the beginning of the pandemic.

And with Thanksgiving approaching, Moore says he has yet to see a shortage of turkey or the popular Kraft “Stovetop” products.

Moore says despite some strains and much talk of national shortages, it is no time to panic or to hoard goods.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.